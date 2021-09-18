"I think they're trying to put their best foot forward" - WWE Veteran comments on Roman Reigns being announced for a big match on RAW (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE announced that Roman Reigns and The Usos would take on The New Day next week on RAW. WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the match and how it might affect RAW's recent performance in the target demographic.

Here's what Dutch had to say regarding WWE's decision to book The Bloodline vs. The New Day on RAW and the recent decline in viewership.

While he is hopeful about the upcoming tag team match, Dutch believed RAW is still "making a lot of mistakes" as they are going up against Monday Night Football:

"Monday Night Football is a hell of a commodity to go up against and then you're in the pandemic era still and people are dying to do get out. They're dying to do something. Wrestling has been there the whole time. Football really hasn't and I think people are gonna watch Football on monday night. But I think RAW should have expected this because they go through it every year. So (The Bloodline vs The New Day is a good set up. They're trying to put their best foot forward but I think they're are still making a lot of mistakes- not on SmackDown. I think RAW is making [the mistakes]. Let just see what they are to do," said Dutch Mantell.

While Roman prepares for his encounter with the New Day, he has a lot on his plate at the moment. WWE has already announced that Roman Reigns will be facing Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel next month, but there is one roadblock on the way there.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Universal Championship against Finn Balor

Two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, Finn Balor competed against Roman Reigns in a match for the Universal Championship. However, the contest wasn't fair since Balor was attacked by the Usos before the bell even rang.

Balor managed to struggle through this setback but was halted in his tracks by yet another underhanded tactic. As Balor went for the pin, he was low-blowed by Roman Reigns, giving the defending champion enough room to recuperate and lock in the guillotine for the win.

Given the nature of the match, WWE announced a rematch between the two, which will take place at the upcoming Extreme Rules. Roman Reigns will face 'The Demon' alter-ego of Balor.

