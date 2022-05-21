"It's a little thing, but everybody got it" - Former WWE manager discusses a subtle hint during Roman Reigns' promo (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Roman Reigns' promo at the start of SmackDown this week.

The latest episode of the blue brand started with The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion walking out to the ring with Paul Heyman and the rest of The Bloodline. Reigns cut a promo and asked The Usos to unify the Tag Team Championships before hugging them and wishing them the best.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about subtle expressions during Reigns' promo. He detailed that The Tribal Chief's face told the story of something that was going on behind the scenes.

"In the in-ring before everything got started, we saw Roman hug them. And you just saw Roman's face, and his face tells you something is up. You had to watch that. It's a little thing, but everybody got it," Mantell said. (From 27:47 - 28:00)

Roman Reigns completed 629 days as champion

This Friday marked 629 days for Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion.

During the opening segment of the show, Paul Heyman declared Reigns as the greatest champion of all time. He compared The Tribal Chief to the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena and Brock Lesnar, claiming that Reigns was better than all of them.

The Wiseman also pushed The Usos to bring the RAW Tag Team Championship to the "Island of Relevancy" or to not return at all. The Head of The Table took the mic and stated that The Bloodline will go down as the greatest faction in the history of WWE.

It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar can dethrone Reigns and end his historic run with the top titles in the company.

