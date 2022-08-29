Dutch Mantell on Roman Reigns possibly feuding with a top heel after WWE Clash at the Castle (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes Roman Reigns could soon turn babyface and receive a new villainous WWE opponent — Karrion Kross.

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. In recent weeks, the rehired Kross has set his sights on both men on SmackDown.

Mantell, a legendary wrestling booker and manager, discussed the world title scene on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” show. He said WWE’s new head of creative, Triple H, is clearly a fan of Kross and his valet Scarlett. For that reason, he thinks Kross vs. Reigns could be on the horizon.

“I think Triple H sees something in him, and he brought Scarlett back,” said Mantell. “So, they bring your manager back, your valet back, that speaks a lot just of itself... This is what I think’s gonna happen on SmackDown: I think they’re getting Roman Reigns ready to turn. So, if they get some heels like Kross, get him hot, then they can turn Roman, and then hurt him, whatever, let him go out, then come back and start a big angle with Kross.” [3:11-4:02]

Watch the video above to find out why Mantell thinks Dexter Lumis is similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Karrion Kross and Roman Reigns are advertised for SmackDown this week

The last SmackDown episode before Clash at the Castle will feature Roman Reigns’ two-year title celebration. Karrion Kross is also scheduled to compete in his first WWE match since his return.

Reigns has held the Universal Championship since winning the title from The Fiend at Payback on August 30, 2020. He unified the Universal and WWE Championships on April 3, 2022, following his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

While Reigns vs. McIntyre will headline Clash at the Castle, it is currently unclear if Kross will appear at the event in Cardiff, Wales.

Do you think WWE is building toward a feud between Kross and Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 times WWE Superstars went off-script

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry