"He's a heel who is starting to get over as a babyface" - WWE veteran reveals how Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will play out (Exclusive)

With Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar restarting their rivalry, WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on what might happen between the two titans and Paul Heyman's role in the entire storyline.

While we have seen The Big Dog and the Beast Incarnate feuding in the past, the latest version of their rivalry is different from the last. The roles have been reversed as Roman Reigns is now the primary heel with Heyman on his side, while Lesnar is hinting to be a babyface.

However, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell made some interesting comments regarding the feud. Here's what Mantell had to say:

"I think Paul Heyman, and we predicted this, is the central theme to Roman and Lesnar. This is what I felt tonight: those people like Roman. Now, he's starting to get over. He's a heel who is starting to get over as a babyface. I can see Paul Heyman putting the knife in the back of Roman and aligning himself with Brock Lesnar and then they can come out and tell a hell of a story that this has been planned for six months, eight months or whatever. And it will be believable. I see that coming. That's what I see coming and that would be a great great angle. The people like Roman," Dutch Mantell said.

Heyman turning on Roman Reigns is an intriguing angle that would open several avenues for WWE to take following this rivalry. Moreover, as seen in the past, WWE has been keen on pushing Reigns as a babyface, so a turn might not be too far ahead.

Can Brock Lesnar dethrone Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is currently on the best run of his career. With over a year as the Universal Champion, the Tribal Chief has run through every competitor who stood in his way.

But now, he faces a familiar foe against whom he has a losing record. From the three one-on-one encounters both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have had against each other, the Head of the Table has won only once.

The two are now set to meet again at Crown Jewel, and there is a strong possibility that Lesnar could begin his fourth reign as the Universal Champion that night.

Who do you think will walk out of Crown Jewel as the Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

