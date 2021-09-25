"I'm just glad to see a different match-up" - WWE veteran on Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford (Exclusive)

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford main event on SmackDown this week.

The former WWE manager was all praise for Montez Ford's performance on the blue brand. Mantell thought Ford was slightly nervous due to the sheer magnitude of his match with Roman Reigns.

“I think he got rattled when he jumped up on that wall and missed it. You could tell he was nervous,” Mantell said.

Mantell stated that Ford held his own against Roman Reigns. He also pointed out that Reigns did an excellent job selling Ford's attacks, making him look like a star in the process. The post-match segment featuring The Demon closed out the show perfectly before Extreme Rules:

“He did well. He did really, really good. And like you, I'm just glad to see a different match-up even though he lost. He brought Montez Ford up. Maybe not to that level but he brought him up. And it's what the fans think of you anyway. It's where you belong. And I think he helped him. I think both people were helped. Because it was an entrance, it was a set up to bring the Demon in. I guess it worked,” Dutch Mantell said.

You can watch the full video here:

Roman Reigns and Montez Ford faced each other for the first time in singles action

On SmackDown this week, Roman Reigns demanded a match against Montez Ford after the latter insulted The Bloodline earlier in the night.

Montez Ford accepted the challenge and put up a brave fight in the main event. But despite the valiant effort, Roman Reigns caught him in the Guillotine and won the match via submission.

Also Read

Did you enjoy the match between Roman Reigns vs. Montez Ford? Would you like to see more fresh matchups in the WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

Look who we at Sportskeeda got to officially preview Extreme Rules on our YouTube channel!

Edited by Angana Roy