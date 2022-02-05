"I got a headache" - Former WWE manager explains Ronda Rousey's character in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that Ronda Rousey does not make for a convincing babyface.

Rousey made a surprise return to win the 2022 Royal Rumble match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania. This week on the blue brand, the Baddest Woman on the Planet declared that she would challenge Charlotte Flair at 'Mania.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he could conceive Ronda Rousey as a babyface against Becky or Sasha but it still did not feel right.

Here's what Mantell had to say

"It is who you're in the ring with. I mean I can see her being a babyface with Becky. Or Sasha. I can see that. But, I don’t know. I got a headache listening to these guys already," he added. (from 54:31 onwards)

Ronda Rousey sent a message to Charlotte Flair this week

In the final segment of SmackDown, WWE official Sonya Deville made the announcement that Rousey had informed her that she would be challenging for the RAW Women’s title.

Deville Then requested Charlotte to choose her opponent for WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair proceeded to make mom jokes at the expense of Rousey and Lynch.

Finally Charlotte announced that she would face Sasha Banks at the Showcase of Immortals. Just then, Ronda Rousey’s music hit and the Royal Rumble winner made her way to the ring.

Rousey declared that she would instead challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Things started heating up when Charlotte mentioned that her championship was prettier than Ronda's baby.

Deville tried to calm things down but Ronda pushed her aside and went for Charlotte. In the chaos that followed, Sonya Deville jumped on Rousey to try and stop her. But the Baddest Woman on the Planet just reversed it into an armbar and made Deville tap out, sending a strong message to Charlotte Flair, who was at ringside watching the action.

