"They'll throw her in something" – Former WWE manager lambasts WWE for Sasha Banks' erratic booking (Exclusive)

Sasha Banks was last seen on WWE TV at the Royal Rumble. She entered the Rumble Match at #1 and lasted over nine minutes before being eliminated by Queen Zelina. Banks herself eliminated Melina and Kelly Kelly.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell suggested why Sasha was missing from the blue brand this week. Mantell mentioned that WWE was using Sasha only when they needed her. He said somebody in WWE realizes they could use her in a program and insert her even if it doesn't make sense:

"Well, when they figure they need her, they're gonna put her in this little booth and say, 'You sit over there, we don't have any more ideas.' And somebody's gonna say, 'Damn, Sasha is right there! Why didn't you tell me? Bring her out.' They'll throw her in something whether it makes sense or not. You guys act like this is kind of planned out. I don't think they plan it more than two weeks." (From 59:36 onwards)

WWE teased Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Fair at WrestleMania

This week on SmackDown, WWE official Sonya Deville said Becky Lynch informed her that Ronda Rousey had chosen the RAW Women's Champion for a title match at WrestleMania. As a result, Deville allowed Charlotte to choose her opponent for WrestleMania.

The Queen proceeded to crack jokes at the expense of Lynch and Rousey and announced Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania opponent. However, Rumble winner Ronda Rousey came down to the ring and announced that she was choosing Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title match at Mania 38.

