Dutch Mantell says there's a lot of upside in WWE pushing 37-year-old top RAW star (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell is a big fan of a certain RAW superstar. The RAW star happens to be getting ready for the biggest match of his wrestling career, and Dutch Mantell revealed why there is a lot of upside in WWE's current plans to push him.

As you may have guessed, it is none other than the 37-year-old Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare returned in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and won the match, securing his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell wished Cody Rhodes a lot of success and said that WWE's plans for him have upsides to them:

"I wish him [Cody Rhodes] a lot of success. I think all these things they [WWE] have planned out - all have upsides to them, you could have downsides, but I think Cody is a big upside, even if he goes in there and loses. But that's wrestling, it makes you think of the different ways they can go." (2:20-2:47)

Dutch Mantell says he never met Cody Rhodes until they were both in WWE

Being a long-time veteran of the wrestling business, Dutch Mantell has come across and spent time with many legends of the past. One of those names happens to be the late, great Dusty Rhodes.

In a surprising admission on the same episode of Smack Talk, Mantell said that before Cody Rhodes joined WWE, he had never met him:

"I never met him, I don't know why I never met him the times I was in Florida with Dusty [Rhodes] or all those other times I was around Dusty. I knew he existed, I just never met him. I never met him when he was wrestling in high school, I never met him." (1:36-2:01)

Mantell was also skeptical about Rhodes' return to WWE in 2022, but like many others, has changed his mind based on the way he has been handled.

