"Just go to catering and pick up your cheque"-Dutch Mantell slams current WWE Superstar's possible heel turn (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently stated his thoughts on Xia Li's possible change of character on SmackDown.

The Chinese-origin star made her main roster debut as "The Protector," helping Naomi during her feud against Sonya Deville by taking Shayna Baszler and Natalya out. Xia also faced Natalya in a singles match on the blue brand, picking up a victory in her in-ring debut.

However, it seems like a heel turn is on the cards for the former NXT star. This week’s edition of SmackDown saw Xia cut a brief backstage promo. She said that while she was 'the protector,' she realized that no one was worthy of her protection. In conclusion, Li declared that she would only protect herself going forward.

The promo was met with visible confusion from Dutch Mantell, who stated that Li should rather spend her time in catering. Here's what the wrestling veteran had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"I am gonna give her some news, just go to catering and pick up your cheque. That's all you gotta do. Don't say too much in your broken Mandarin, just say thank you and go on," said Dutch. (from 1:00:20 to 1:00:35)

You can check out the full episode of SmackTalk below:

WWE Superstar Xia Li also sent a message on Twitter

After her promo on WWE SmackDown, the former NXT star took to Twitter to reiterate her message from earlier. The Chinese-origin star stressed that she is only looking out for herself moving forward.

"I am the protector, I protect Myself."

Check out the tweet below:

Xia Li made history as she became the first Chinese woman to ever compete in a WWE ring as she participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She was eliminated in the first round by Mercedes Martinez.

The former NXT star also competed in the Royal Rumble match in 2019, before making her official main roster debut last year. Li has so far only competed in one televised match on the blue brand, defeating Natalya after weeks of tension between the two.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy