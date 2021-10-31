"I like Sonya being bad" – Former WWE manager praises Sonya Deville as a heel (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Sonya Deville and how both WWE on-screen officials were heels.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell reviewed this week's episode of SmackDown. He spoke at length about Sonya Deville's involvement in the Naomi-Baszler match and how her character has developed over the last few weeks.

Mantell said he liked Sonya Deville as a heel. However, he was slightly critical of the idea that both Deville and Pierce were heelish in their approach. This stemmed from the fact that Adam Pierce issued a 1 million dollar fine on Brock Lesnar for his actions on the Blue Brand. The wrestling veteran stated that the quality of booking had gone down drastically for SmackDown in the last two weeks.

Here's what Mantell had to say about the whole situation:

"I like Sonya being bad. I don't think Pierce has to be a heel. He's the one that got beat up. So he could be the straight one. But having both of them the same way, I think they're working themselves. Listen, SmackDown went from being better than RAW to being worse than Rampage in like a week or two weeks," Mantell said.

Sonya Deville helped Shayna Baszler pick up a win against Naomi

Sonya Deville took it on herself to make sure Naomi didn't win her match against Shayna Baszler. Deville appointed herself the special guest referee for the match.

The bias was clearly visible when Deville refused to count Naomi's pin attempt on Basler. The WWE official was lightning quick on the three counts when Shayna pinned Naomi. After the match, Naomi confronted Shayna about the count but was caught by Shayna Baszler in her patented Kirifuda Clutch.

