"I don't think he's anywhere near the star that his brother was" – Former WWE manager lashes out at Cody Rhodes following WWE deal reports (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is skeptical of Cody Rhodes making it big in WWE.

PWInsider reported Cody inked a deal with WWE 10-14 days ago. He's rumored to make an appearance during WrestleMania weekend and will be a member of the RAW roster.

Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said he feared WWE could kill the buzz around The American Nightmare a few weeks after his debut. The veteran suggested Cody could be another guy on the roster a few weeks after his debut. Mantell went on to say Cody's not as big a star as his father Dusty Rhodes and would find it difficult to make an impact in WWE:

"This is what I fear. I fear Cody going there, and he'll be a big deal one week, two weeks, and the third week he's slack. Then the fourth week he's fading into the background. By the sixth week, all the buzz is gone and he's just another guy. That's what I fear. Because that's what they have shown us as what they can do. Cody is not anywhere near the star his daddy was. I don't think he's anywhere near the star his brother was. Is he going to be Cody Rhodes? Is he going to have some kind of Starman gimmick? I think he's a good addition but I don't see him moving the needle at all." (from 9:27 onwards)

Cody Rhodes has held several titles in WWE

During his stint with WWE, Cody Rhodes held several titles. He's a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

Cody is also a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion and three-time World Tag Team Champion in WWE.

