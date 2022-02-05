They’ve never been in a fight - Dutch Mantell speaks on what's wrong with wrestling today (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is unhappy with WWE's inconsistent storylines.

Mantell was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, where he picked apart the latest edition of SmackDown.

The wrestling legend detailed how the industry has changed over the years. He stated that new writers in WWE who did not have a background in the business were trying to make sense of storylines and doing a bad job of it.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say:

"When you've spent your life in professional wrestling and then you see this kind of stuff on TV, like didn't they sit down and talk about this? But that's what you've got. You got these new writers that have never taken a bump, they've never been slammed, they've never done this, they've never done that. They’ve never been in a fight, yet they're going to structure to where it makes sense. They don’t pick it apart. Old time bookers that I used to work for, they would to pick it apart." (from 52:43 onwards)

You can catch the full episode of Smack Talk here:

Dutch Mantell believes WWE has lost touch with its fans

Mantell added that back in the day, bookers referred to fans as customers and not marks and did not insult fans with their booking decisions.

"We didn’t call them marks, we called them customers because that’s what they are. You can’t insult them over and over again and continue to keep them as loyal customers. I mean they made a lot of money, but I don't knpw how much money they made of syndication, how much money they made off of Saudi Arabia. But if they had to go and work the house show route and make money off that, they'd probably have to file for bankruptcy," Mantell added.

