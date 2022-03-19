"It will be one of the loudest explosions" - Wrestling veteran suggests how WWE should book Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the best way to book Stone Cold Steve Austin at this year's WrestleMania.

Stone Cold accepted Kevin Owens' invitation to be part of a special edition of the KO Show at WrestleMania. In a video posted online, Austin sent out a strong message to Owens for insulting the state of Texas and promised to lay a beatdown on Owens for the last time.

Dutch Mantell was in conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews this week where he spoke about how Stone Cold's return could work out. The wrestling veteran mentioned that WWE should keep things simple, with Austin getting in a few good lines before laying a Stunner on Kevin Owens. Mantell also suggested that Austin could possibly get one of the loudest pops in the last 20 years.

"Steve Austin is coming back, not in a match but in some interview setting. We don't need to worry about the end of it so much as the interview. They just need to get 3 or 4 minutes and have Stone Cold get some of his good lines in. On Saturday at WrestleMania, the place will be jam-packed and I think it will be one of the loudest explosions people have heard at a wrestling event probably in the last 20 years maybe." [from 0:15 onwards]

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 19

Stone Cold Steve Austin's last match was against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 back in 2003 at the Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington.

During the match, Rock targetted Austin's leg. After a series of near falls, Rock hit a third Rockbottom on Austin and picked up the win against his long-standing rival for the first time at the Showcase of Immortals.

