"I didn't know he could hit some of those moves" - WWE Veteran surprised by Kevin Owens following SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former wrestling booker Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens. He stated that he was impressed by some of the moves The Prizefighter pulled off in the main event of SmackDown last night.

Kevin Owens tagged alongside Seth Rollins last night to take on The Usos with the stipulation that if The Usos lost, they would be banned from ringside at the Royal Rumble. However, if Rollins and Owens failed to win, the challenger would have lost his title opportunity. Luckily for The Messiah, Roman Reigns interfered and attacked Rollins, causing a disqualification finish.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and respected journalist Bill Apter to review SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say regarding the main event of the blue brand:

"The match was good. Those guys really really worked hard and they did some moves I didn't think [they could do],'' said Dutch Mantell. ''I watch Kevin a lot but I didn't know he could hit some of those moves, (...) The finish- I think that's about the only thing they could do. (...) I expected that anyway. [Roman] gotta come in because it looked like they were gonna win and he didn't wanna- If The Usos had lost, what does that mean? That he can't take them to the ring with him. They are banned."

Kevin Owens is a contender for this year's Royal Rumble

Earlier this week on RAW, it was announced that Kevin Owens would be an entrant in the Royal Rumble. While Owens has yet to win a Royal Rumble match, he has an opportunity to book his ticket to a title match in the main event of WrestleMania yet again this year.

As of now, it is hard to predict who will win the Royal Rumble, but if Owens is to win the match, he could possibly face his current ally Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns is set to defend the Universal Championship against his former Shield partner and with The Usos banned from ringside, The Head of the Table could drop the title to Rollins next Saturday.

