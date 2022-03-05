"They were nowhere this good" - Former WWE manager surprised by The Usos' performance on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell was impressed by The Usos' in-ring prowess after they beat The Viking Raiders this week on SmackDown.

The latter duo put on a tremendous fight in an attempt to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, Jimmy and Jey Uso were just too good to be put down. In the end, the twins double-teamed on Erik and hit the 1-D maneuver to claim victory.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that The Usos had improved drastically since their debut in WWE. He pointed out that Jimmy and Jey did not even need to call their moves in the ring because they were so in sync with each other.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say:

"These guys work well together. They didn't miss anything. Nothing was out of order, out of balance, out of sync. And I'm surprised that The Usos are as good as they are becuase when they got there, they were nowhere this good. But they, I guess, took advice from the agents, advice from the guys backstage, they got better and better. Now they're at the point where they don't even have to call stuff anymore... Never seen them trying to whisper something to somebody because they've worked together so many times, they know what's coming." (from 24:23 onwards)

You can watch the full episode of Smack Talk below:

The Usos are WWE's longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions

With the win over The Viking Raiders, Jimmy and Jey Uso have held on to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for 229 days. This is the longest reign in the said championship's history.

They also hold the record for the longest combined reign at 600+ days.

Back in July 2021, Jimmy and Jey won the gold from Dominik and Rey Mysterio in the kickoff match at Money in the Bank. And with their alliance alongside Roman Reigns still going strong, the twins are expected to walk into this year's WrestleMania as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Kartik Arry