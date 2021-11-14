"There's nothing that guy can't do" – Dutch Mantell talks about two-time WWE Champion and showers him with praises

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell talked about AJ Styles and how unpredictable his move to WWE was.

Mantell spoke about the early stages of Styles' career, when he didn’t want to move to Cincinnati, as he wanted to stay close to his wife and kids, which Mantell thought was understandable.

Eventually, Styles moved to Japan and competed for New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he gained a lot of success. The former IMPACT Wrestling/TNA star even won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship during his time.

Dutch Mantell further spoke on how everyone thought AJ Styles had signed with IMPACT Wrestling, but The Phenomenal One was rather on his way to WWE. Styles' 2016 move to WWE was considered unpredictable:

"He didn't want to move to Cincinatti because he got his wife, he's got two kids and he wants to stay close to home. I don't blame him, and then he actually went to Japan, stayed there. I don't know, a couple of years and then he actually signed a deal, I think with IMPACT, and then they said he signed but he didn't sign and the next thing you know, he's going to WWE."

Check out the latest edition of Smack Talk below:

Dutch Mantell also showered AJ Styles with praise

Dutch Mantell also said that AJ Styles is a great guy. Mantell mentioned that The Phenomenal One still has tremendous potential and is an asset for the WWE.

"I think AJ is a great guy and a tremendous, tremendous asset in that ring. There's nothing that guy can't do."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

AJ Styles has been working as a tag team with Omos on RAW. The pair have previously held the RAW Tag Team Championships. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, the duo failed to beat RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh