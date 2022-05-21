"People were legitimately upset" – Wrestling veteran shares his opinion on the main event match between The Usos and RK-Bro (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell spoke highly of the tag team match between The Usos and RK-Bro this week on SmackDown.

The two teams were set to face each other in a Tag Team Title unification match on the blue brand. This week, Roman Reigns started the show and asked his brothers to bring the RAW Tag Team Titles to the Island of Relevancy. Both RK-Bro and The Usos put on a stellar performance. However, Jimmy and Jey walked out as the Unified Tag Team Champions after the dust settled.

While reviewing the match on Smack Talk this week, Mantell mentioned that it was one of the best matches that SmackDown has put up recently. He detailed that the two tandems worked the match well and had good in-ring psychology. The wrestling veteran also recalled some fans being genuinely upset with the result of the match:

"They worked their a**es off. They had good psychology. They built to it well. They understood the importance of it. The finish didn't really surprise me because if they go DQ on this, everybody is going to be like, 'Ah sc**w it.' But I'm glad they had a winner and I think it helps everybody. It even helps Orton and the kid by losing. And they showed some pictures of the crowd. People were legitimately upset. Kids were crying." (from 23:00 to 23:39)

Roman Reigns interfered in the matchup to secure the win for The Usos

While The Usos and RK-Bro were in the middle of a war, Roman Reigns tilted the odds in favor of The Bloodline.

The Head of The Table suddenly appeared to help Jey maintain his footing while sending Riddle crashing to the mat. Main event Jey Uso used this opening to hit the Splash on The Original Bro to pick up the win. After the match, The Bloodline planted Orton with the steel steps and unleashed a brutal assault on Riddle that was painful to watch.

It is yet to be seen if RK-Bro will recover from this beatdown and get to avenge their loss in a rematch at a later date.

