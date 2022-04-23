"I don't like the way they're using them" – Dutch Mantell praises two SmackDown stars, believes WWE should book them better (Exclusive)

Following last night's episode of SmackDown, veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the current state of WWE's tag team division and said the Los Lotharios are being misused. Mantell suggested better ideas and ways WWE can help put the tag team over instead of constantly being used to make other stars look better.

Last night, Angel took on Madcap Moss in a quick match which the latter won, further continuing his feud with Corbin. The match was a vehicle for developing the ongoing rivalry between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, taking away some of the light from Los Lotharios.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to review the latest episodes of Rampage and SmackDown. Here's what Mantell said about the current state of the tag team division and Los Lotharios:

"I think Los Lotharios is a great team. Those guys are good but just to use them to put over Vikings or whatever – you're losing the bank. Los Lotharios draw women, they like those guys so try to make them stars. Don't make them fodder for whatever team you wanna put over. I think there's a lot of upside to that team and I don't like the way they're using them. Those guys are very talented. You can do something with them and get them over." (from 1:13:26 to 1:14:16)

The Los Lotharios last won a televised WWE match in February

Angel & Humberto haven't won as a team since February. Their last win came against The New Day on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The Lotharios haven't found much success as a duo since. Nonetheless, the two managed to be a part of an Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match featuring Ricochet.

So far, Angel & Humberto haven't scored many big wins as a tag team, but it could be a matter of time before they get their hands on tag team gold.

