"She belongs in the same ring as Charlotte Flair" – wrestling veteran heaps praise on SmackDown star (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised Toni Storm for her performance against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi on SmackDown this week in a tag team matchup.

Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk to discuss the latest events from this week's episode of SmackDown.

Mantell, impressed by Toni Storm, said her performance helped her gain credibility ahead of her title match against Charlotte Flair next week:

"Her [Storm] chances are nil next week. But her performance tonight helped. At least she belongs in the same ring as Charlotte Flair. She belongs there just by the results of tonight. So it's not like they're throwing some unknown person in the ring with Charlotte Flair."

Talking about Charlotte, Mantell continued:

"I'm not a really big fan of Charlotte, but she's great in the ring...bigger than other girls, and stronger. She can do those power moves, especially with Sasha...picking her up, moving her around. With Strom, she did well. She directed the girls. She got that, I'm sure, from her dad."

You can watch the full video here:

Toni Storm and Charlotte Flair to collide next week for the SmackDown Women's Championship

This week on SmackDown, Toni Storm teamed up with Sasha Banks to face Charlotte Flair and Shotzi. The match ended with Toni rolling Charlotte up for the pinfall victory. As a result, Storm will face Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship next week on the blue brand.

Next week, SmackDown will air on Christmas Eve. It will be an important episode as WWE Day 1, the upcoming pay-per-view, rapidly approaches.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh