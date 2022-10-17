Dutch Mantell on Triple H possibly booking current WWE Superstar like Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

According to Dutch Mantell, WWE's successful use of Hulk Hogan at the height of his popularity should be replicated with Bray Wyatt.

Hogan main-evented eight of the first nine WrestleMania shows between 1985 and 1993. In those days, then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon limited The Hulkster's televised appearances because he wanted his top star to be viewed as a special attraction.

Mantell appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show with Sid Pullar III. The legendary booker and manager gave his take on how WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H should present Wyatt moving forward:

"How do you book this guy?" Mantell said. "If he is a supernatural being, are you gonna put him with just a regular guy? The way I would book him, I would use that old Hulk Hogan formula. Only use him on TV for big things. Actually, for him, in-ring appearance. You remember when Hulk was coming along, you never saw him on TV. If it meant something, yeah, you saw him on TV, so he would have great ratings." [3:05 – 3:42]

Bray Wyatt's WWE return is the talk of the wrestling world

Friday's SmackDown ended with Bray Wyatt cutting an emotional promo about the real-life struggles he endured after WWE released him last year. The segment concluded with a mysterious masked figure warning Wyatt, "You got no idea who you're dealing with, do you? Oh, but you will."

Several past and present wrestlers reacted to the promo online, including AEW star and current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho:

Wyatt has not competed in a match since April 11, 2021, when he performed as The Fiend in a losing effort against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

