Former WWE manager recalls how Triple H pushed to get him a job with the company 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how Triple H and Road Dogg played a big part in getting him a role with the company back in 2013.

Dutch Mantell had been working the independent circuit for decades when WWE reached out to him for an on-screen role. He signed with the company and had a storied run in 2013-16 as the outspoken heel manager, Zeb Colter. During his run, he managed the likes of Jack Swagger, Cesaro, and Alberto Del Rio.

On the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Triple H was a huge advocate for getting him into WWE. He detailed that Hunter and fellow DX teammate Road Dogg felt that Swagger needed a manager, and they thought of him.

"Guess who hired me? Triple H. I think it was his idea or Road Dogg's idea for Swagger to get a talker, a mouthpiece. I think Triple H was probably a main proponent of it and I always appreciate him for that. I like Triple H and I wish him the most success in the world." [2:40 - 3:07]

Dutch Mantell also spoke about how he was released from WWE

During the same interview, Mantell also detailed how he came to know about his release from WWE. He mentioned that the Head of Talent Relations at the time, Mark Carrano, had called to inform him of the news.

"He was the head of Talent Relations. He called me up and told me they weren't going to renew my contract, which is fine. I mean, I knew. How many times have I said, you get hired till you get fired?" Mantell continued, "There's a thing about being professional about it. So I was professional, he was too and they let me go because I was still having trouble with leg. I actually came back too soon." [0:42 - 1:33]

Dutch acknowledged that he was having trouble with his leg and needed surgery. He stated that it was best for the two parties to part ways at that time. Fans will have to wait and see if the legend returns to the promotion in some capacity moving forward.

