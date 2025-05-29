Dutch Mantell unsure if two WWE stars will ever "get over"

Dutch Mantell performed as Uncle Zebekiah in WWE between 1995 and 1996 before working as the Zeb Colter character from 2013 to 2016. In a recent podcast episode, the legendary manager gave his honest thoughts on Aleister Black and Karrion Kross' future with the company.

Black returned to WWE in April after a four-year absence. The Dutchman is assigned to the SmackDown brand and has recently feuded with Carmelo Hayes and The Miz. Kross, meanwhile, has become popular with a large section of fans over the last year despite receiving limited television time on RAW.

Mantell said on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast that he does not expect either wrestler to "get over" as a major star:

"I compared him [Aleister Black] to Karrion Kross. I don't see them on the current trajectory of really getting over. I have an idea, why don't we put those two together [laughs] and see what we can come up with? It's no reflection on his ability in the ring, Mr. Black, he's good, he's very good. I'm thinking about what is he supposed to be? What is he? Does it appeal to you? No, me neither." [2:51 – 3:35]

Mantell previously said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown that Black's WWE character is a "lost cause." He also doubted whether fans understand the returning star's mysterious persona.

Aleister Black and Karrion Kross' latest WWE appearances

On the May 23 episode of SmackDown, Aleister Black missed out on the chance to participate in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7. The 40-year-old looked set to win a Triple Threat match after hitting Shinsuke Nakamura with a Black Mass. However, LA Knight threw him out of the ring before pinning Nakamura to qualify.

Karrion Kross defeated Tyler Bate in his latest televised bout on the May 15 episode of Main Event.

The two-time NXT Champion made a brief appearance on the May 26 episode of RAW in a backstage segment with Sami Zayn. However, he has not wrestled on the Monday night show since losing to AJ Styles on April 14.

