"It's at an all-time low" - WWE Veteran explains how a major problem with Vince McMahon has led to low morale backstage (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts about the reportedly low backstage morale within the company right now. He pointed to Vince McMahon and the lack of open communication between the chairman and the roster as the primary issue. Mantell also suggested that even when there is an open path of communication, McMahon isn't receptive to the performers' ideas.

Dutch Mantell has had multiple runs in WWE, and so he has experience with the backstage environment. Being a former booker himself, Mantell has learned and imparted a great deal of knowledge regarding issues that arise due to low morale, and why such a situation exists in the first place.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to recap the latest episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. On the topic of the reports concerning backstage morale, Mantell had some important insight to share regarding Vince McMahon.

"It's at an all-time low with me [as well]," said Mantell. "All the agents, when a talent asks to speak with Vince, all the agents run interference and more or less block the way because 'Oh, he's busy, he doesn't wanna be bothered, this is not a good time, maybe some other time.' And that's why the talent doesn't get in there and when they do get in there, Vince is, he doesn't have a receptive ear to it anyway. This is what makes me think that something's happening, that we're not aware of with the company because aren't there rumors now that it could be sold to somebody?" [31:02 - 32:32]

Vince McMahon and Nick Khan recently reported large viewership increase during the Q4 earnings call

Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were present during the 2021 Quarter 4 Earnings call with the shareholders. It was noted that there was a large increase in viewership for premium live events as well as an increase Peacock viewers. Despite the reports about low backstage morale, business is apparently still booming.

