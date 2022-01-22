"Vince got mad at him" - Wrestling veteran comments on real-life argument between Vince McMahon and current Superstar (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell weighed in on Mustafa Ali's recent arguments with Vince McMahon.

In a recent development, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali requested his WWE release on social media. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select later broke the news that WWE was not granting Ali his release.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell and Bill Apter shared their views on the volatile situation between Ali and WWE. Mantell was not in favor of Mustafa Ali's new gimmick and detailed that Vince McMahon must have been really annoyed with him.

Here's what Mantell had to say about the situation:

"Vince got mad at him. That's what he did. He's just p**sed as the guy. And we said when he did the interview that it was the wrong thing to do. We don't need any more divisiveness in this country. It's his idea but yeah, that's the wrong kind of heat. That heat won't sell pay-per-views, it won't sell tickets, it won't do anything. It's an uncomfortable feeling if he tries to go with that. Vince told him, no, and they probably had words and Vince got mad at him."

Bill Apter also spoke about the Vince McMahon-Mustafa Ali feud

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter also voiced his opinion about the situation. Apter noted that while Ali's request was sincere, his decision to take to social media might not have gone down well with WWE executives.

"Perhaps this starts a war between the executives at WWE and Mustafa Ali. Because again, this all played out on social media. I'm sure Mustafa Ali was extremely sincere with what he was doing and whatever argument he had with Vince McMahon. But maybe Vince is taking this to a new step where he's like, 'This is something we should do.' I wouldn't put it past them, but also keep in mind they are a publicly traded company. So you have to be really careful about what's going out there in public," Apter said.

Apter also suggested that Vince McMahon could be setting a strict precedent with Ali.

