"I thought he would win the match" – former WWE manager wanted Ricochet to be a part of the SmackDown men's team (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was gunning for Ricochet to be on the SmackDown men's team for the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series matchup.

Mantell appeared on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. During the show, the wrestling veteran reviewed the latest episode of SmackDown before the Survivor Series.

Dutch Mantell mentioned that he picked Ricochet to win the fatal four-way match and make it to the SmackDown men's team for Survivor Series. The veteran detailed that Ricochet needed the win more than the other superstars in the matchup. Mantell also said that the Ridge Holland and Sheamus pair up seemed forced:

"I thought he would win the match. I think there was more equity in him winning with fans than it would be with Sheamus. And I don't know what to think of Ridge Holland and Sheamus together. That doesn't hit me right off the bat. No chemistry."

Sheamus took down Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, and Ricochet to join Team SmackDown for Survivor Series

This week, Team SmackDown still needed one member for its men's Survivor Series team. WWE booked Cesaro, Jinder Mahal, Ricochet, and Sheamus in a fatal four-way to decide the ultimate member of Team SmackDown. This was also the first match for The Celtic Warrior on the Blue Brand since the 2021 WWE Draft.

The outcome was evenly balanced during the high octane clash, where all the participants got in some offense. However, a run-in by rookie Ridge Holland allowed Sheamus to land a vicious Brogue Kick on Cesaro. Sheamus cemented his place for Team Blue at Survivor Series with the win.

Survivor Series will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this Sunday.

