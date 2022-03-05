"He'd be a welcome addition to that team" – Former WWE manager wants Hall of Famer to join Alpha Academy (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell wants WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle with the Alpha Academy.

Chad Gable & Otis have come to their own on RAW. They beat RK-Bro to win the RAW tag titles and have since risen the ranks of the red brand.

Speaking with Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said WWE could add Kurt Angle to Alpha Academy. He suggested WWE could use Angle part-time to turn up for premium live events. The veteran also recommended a long-term storyline where Otis and Angle are at odds with each other:

"The Alpha Academy, Chad Gable & Otis, yeah, I like them. Because that Gable is just a young version of Kurt Angle. If I had my say, I'd somehow stick Kurt in there with Gable. Not full-time, but just like an advisor. Then when you do the big shows, you bring him in. He won't die on the mic and he's entertaining as hell. I could see Kurt and Otis going at it. Him giving him advice and Otis not taking it. Lots of ways they could do it, but I think he'd be a welcome addition to that team." (from 19:40 onwards)

You can watch the full video here:

Alpha Academy will defend the tag team titles this Monday on RAW

Alpha Academy will look to hold on to the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships as they put the titles on the line against RK-Bro and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match on RAW this coming Monday.

The match was initially between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro, but Rollins & Owens weaseled their way in by beating Orton & Riddle in a tag team matchup. It'll be interesting to see which team is champion heading into WrestleMania 38.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Abhinav Singh