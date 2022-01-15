"It wouldn't be a bad idea" - Wrestling veteran suggests possible WrestleMania match for Lita (Exclusive)

Lita returned on SmackDown this week and will be competing in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match on January 29. Dutch Mantell believes WWE did an adequate job in setting up a potential showdown between the Hall of Famer and Charlotte Flair.

The wrestling veteran, alongside Sid Pullar III, reviewed her comeback on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. Mantell suggested that it would not be a bad idea to have Lita eliminate Charlotte from the Royal Rumble, thus setting up a match for WrestleMania.

According to him, it would give Charlotte Flair a significant motive to retire a Hall of Famer at WWE's Grandest Stage.

"Well, they set it up. It was set up well. And I think if they follow through on it, it wouldn't be a bad idea. Now you bring in the new and the old together. And it gives Charlotte somewhere to go. Now she can retire a Hall of Famer," Mantell said.

You can watch the full episode of Smack Talk here:

Lita sent a message to Charlotte Flair with a Twist of Fate

Lita made a happy homecoming to the blue brand after 20 years this week amidst loud cheers from fans in attendance. The WWE Hall of Famer suggested she had one last run left in her before being interrupted by current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte was at her heelish best when she reminded the veteran that she had defeated her best friend Trish Stratus at Summerslam 2019. This led to a vicious war of words between both women.

At the end of the segment, the Hall of Famer pretended to slap Charlotte and caught her in a Twist of Fate instead.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Kartik Arry