"Let them figure it out" - former WWE manager on how WWE should book Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed the winner of Roman Reigns vs The Demon Finn Balor on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk this week.

Dutch Mantell appeared in WWE as Zeb Colter, managing WWE Superstar Jack Swagger. He was also associated with other top WWE Superstars such as Cesaro and Alberto Del Rio.

Mantell discussed how WWE could book The Demon Finn Balor at Extreme Rules against Roman Reigns, noting that WWE was in a tough spot with the booking.

Finn Balor is undefeated on the main roster as The Demon and has always been pushed under his alter ego. However, WWE has already advertised Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.

Mantell thought WWE should write Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor on a piece of paper and hand it over to the talent to figure out the rest of the match. Although there might be some creative ideas around the marquee matchup, they should allow the talent to book the encounter.

“You book it. You write it down, Roman Reigns vs. The Demon, and it’s booked. Let them figure it out. That's what they do you know. They may have an idea but they give it to the talent. You guys figure it out! Basically, what they do,” Mantell said.

You can watch the full video here:

The Demon Finn Balor attacked Roman Reigns on SmackDown

This week, Roman Reigns emerged victorious in his bout against Montez Ford despite a valiant effort from the latter. Post-match, The Usos and Reigns assaulted Ford at ringside.

The lights suddenly dimmed, and the Demon made an appearance. He launched a devastating attack on The Bloodline, sending a clear message to the Tribal Chief ahead of Sunday's Extreme Rules.

