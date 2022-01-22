"I don't understand why they've handled that guy like that" - Dutch Mantell criticizes WWE's booking of SmackDown star (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Ricochet, criticizing how WWE has been booking the former United States Champion lately.

Ricochet faced off against Sheamus last night to avenge the loss he conceded the prior week. However, The Celtic Warrior dominated most of the match before wrapping things up with a Brogue Kick in just under four minutes.

Sid Pullar III joined Dutch Mantell and top journalist Bill Apter to review last night's episodes of SmackDown and Rampage on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. There the veteran manager shared a piece of his mind.

Mantell believes that Ricochet should have beaten Sheamus instead of taking another loss. He believes that the former US Champ's high-flying in-ring skills are "pointless" if he keeps losing his matches.

Here's what Dutch Mantell had to say regarding WWE's handling of Ricochet.

"It was a more interesting match but I did think that Ricochet would go over in this one. Then all of a sudden [Sheamus] pinned him one-two-three and I said 'Well, that's one way to keep you guessing' but it was a good match. Ricochet does such good stuff but if he don't beat nobody with it, then it's just [pointless]. I don't understand why they've handled that guy like that at all and he's not bad on the stick at all. They say he can't talk. He can talk well enough. I've seen guys that talked a lot worse and they went with them but I don't know. That's an internal situation."

Check out the full episode of Smack Talk below:

Ricochet's last win came on WWE Main Event in September last year

Ricochet hasn't had many wins in the past few months. His last clean victory came in September 2021, when he defeated Cedric Alexander on an episode of WWE Main Event.

He was drafted to SmackDown shortly after, where he is yet to score his first victory.

What do you think of WWE's booking of Ricochet? Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's comments? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please add an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Angana Roy