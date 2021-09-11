"The glue to it all" - Former WWE manager on why Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is special (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is thrilled about Brock Lesnar's budding rivalry with Roman Reigns. He pointed out a particular element that makes the booking special.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Lesnar challenging Reigns to a Universal Championship match. Lesnar agitated 'The Tribal Chief' and Paul Heyman, before assaulting Jimmy and Jey Uso.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell, Sid Pullar III, and Rick Ucchino reviewed Friday's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Mantell praised the budding tension between Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman.

"This is the type of angle where you can sit back, like we do, and talk about where it could go and where it will end up. That is a good angle. Then you make the fans - they do your thinking," Mantell said. "I always say that Paul Heyman is the glue. You can watch it like a movie, but he's the glue to it all," Mantell claimed.

Dutch Mantell admired Paul Heyman's role in the segment, as his divided loyalties cast doubt on everybody's minds over his allegiance. A former wrestling booker himself, Mantell claimed the intrigue makes this a great angle.

"I am still torn which way he's gonna go. That's the beauty of it because when you stop and think about it, will he go with Brock or will he go with Roman. It leaves it up in the air, which is a great angle," according to Dutch Mantell.

When will Roman Reigns face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship?

Paul Heyman unsuccessfully attempted to become Brock Lesnar's advocate again. In response, The Beast Incarnate nearly F-5'ed him before Roman Reigns came to the rescue.

However, 'The Tribal Chief' still wanted answers from his special counsel. Apparently, Heyman knew about Lesnar's arrival at SummerSlam but did not warn Reigns.

The two megastars are expected to collide at Crown Jewel 2021, following Extreme Rules. At the latter, Reigns will take on 'The Demon' Finn Balor.

Heyman's allegiance is one of the biggest questions of this feud. Where will he finally stand in the tussle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar? Either outcome is possible, making this angle more exciting.

