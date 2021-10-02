"They're booking all the way to WrestleMania" - Dutch Mantell on WWE creative looking for long-term storylines (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed the company's creative process on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Mantell reviewed the WWE Draft on SmackDown this week and reasoned why the promotion changed their RAW and SmackDown rosters.

The former WWE manager pointed out that the whole process would be very different with WWE having so many creative options. He suggested that WWE executives would be looking to book long-term storylines through to WrestleMania during creative meetings. Mantell acknowledged that some plans might change, but the storylines they wanted to work their way to those angles:

"It is an interesting assessment of not only talent but ways to go. So when creatively there are so many ways to go, it makes creative a lot different when they have these meetings. And creative is not just booking next week, they're booking all the way to WrestleMania. And that can change. But if you say, 'This is where we want to end up guys. We don't want to end up here or here at Wrestlemania, and you got all this length of time, then let's fill our way to get there. Without blowing it off and without letting it explode before we get there.' So it's a balancing act," Mantell said.

WWE completed night one of their Draft on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown emanated from Baltimore, Maryland. The episode was the first night of the WWE Draft, and saw some huge names changing brands.

Drew McIntyre, New Day, Jeff Hardy, and Charlotte moved from RAW to SmackDown. Similarly, the red brand saw some significant acquisitions in WWE Champion Big E, Bianca Belair, Edge, and The Mysterios.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns remains on the blue brand. Night two of the draft will emanate from RAW in Nashville on Monday.

