DX hilariously make fun of themselves to close out 25th anniversary celebrations on WWE RAW

Hall of Fame stable DX hilariously made fun of themselves during their 25th-anniversary celebrations on WWE RAW.

D-Generation X was one of the most iconic factions in WWE history. Throughout the Attitude Era, the group's fun and rebellious antics have resulted in some of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

This also earned them a loyal fan following to this day. One of the most infamous D-Generation X segments involves them trying to invade WCW. WWE honored the legacy of the Hall of Fame stable by celebrating its 25th anniversary on Monday Night RAW.

In the final segment of the night, D-Generation X's music hit, and the group entered in a jeep. The segment started with X-Pac acknowledging Chyna before they started making fun of their age and health issues. At one point in the segment, Road Dogg referred to the faction as Geriatric X, which was well-received by the audience.

Shawn Michaels then closed the segment by saying that if they are still here after another 25 years, then the crowd should put them out of their misery.

Road Dogg sent a heartfelt message to DX member Billy Gunn who missed the celebration

Billy Gunn was missing from the action as his stablemates took to the ring on RAW. Gunn is under contract with All Elite Wrestling. However, D-Generation X showed that they haven't forgotten about the former New Age Outlaws member.

During Road Dogg's catchphrase on The New Age Outlaws, he allowed the crowd to finish Gunn's part.

After the segment ended, Dogg took to Twitter to say he missed his tag team partner during the celebrations.

"I survived…… and for a minute it was touch and go!! We missed you @RealBillyGunn #WWERaw #DX25 @youdidntknowpod."

The show closed will all D-Generation X members doing their signature poses in the ring. Only time will tell when fans will get to witness all the group members in the WWE ring again.

What did you make of DX's 25th-anniversary celebrations? Let us know in the comments section.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : Did you like DX's 25th anniversary celebrations? Yes No 0 votes