DX to make huge announcement on NXT
- Triple H and Shawn Michaels will be on NXT to make a major announcement!
- DX were last seen on WWE TV on SmackDown last month that marked 25 years of Triple H with WWE.
Earlier today on WWE's The Bump, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that a huge announcement would be made on NXT this week. Now, WWE NXT's backstage reporter McKenzie Mitchell has confirmed that it will be Triple H and Shawn Michaels, together known as DX, who will be making the announcement.
As of this writing, it is not yet known what the announcement is in regards with.
Why are DX appearing on NXT?
Both members of DX have been involved in the running of NXT for some time now and their return to TV is sure to get some eyes on the product. WWE has suffered a decline in their viewership since moving to Performance Center, holding all the shows behind closed doors without an audience.
NXT has seen a decline in numbers but it is not as exponential as that of RAW or SmackDown. This week's episode of RAW saw decent increase in ratings though, and that was largely thanks to Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy as well as the returns of Randy Orton and Edge.
We last saw DX together on April 24th episode of SmackDown that marked 25 years of Triple H in WWE.