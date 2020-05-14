DX to make huge announcement on NXT

Shawn Michaels and Triple H, together known as D-Generation X, will appear on NXT to make a huge announcement

Earlier today on WWE's The Bump, it was announced by General Manager William Regal that a huge announcement would be made on NXT this week. Now, WWE NXT's backstage reporter McKenzie Mitchell has confirmed that it will be Triple H and Shawn Michaels, together known as DX, who will be making the announcement.

As of this writing, it is not yet known what the announcement is in regards with.

Earlier today on #WWETheBump, @RealKingRegal mentioned that there will be a major announcement to come on #WWENXT...@mckenzienmitch has just gotten word that this announcement will be made by #DX @TripleH & @ShawnMichaels, TONIGHT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/z7SudGRBkz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 13, 2020

Why are DX appearing on NXT?

Both members of DX have been involved in the running of NXT for some time now and their return to TV is sure to get some eyes on the product. WWE has suffered a decline in their viewership since moving to Performance Center, holding all the shows behind closed doors without an audience.

NXT has seen a decline in numbers but it is not as exponential as that of RAW or SmackDown. This week's episode of RAW saw decent increase in ratings though, and that was largely thanks to Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy as well as the returns of Randy Orton and Edge.

We last saw DX together on April 24th episode of SmackDown that marked 25 years of Triple H in WWE.