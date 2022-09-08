"Eagles fly alone"- Bianca Belair puts top WWE faction on notice after suffering a surprise pinfall loss

WWE star Bianca Belair has taken to social media to send a message to Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Belair challenged The Role Model to a singles match after getting pinned at Clash at the Castle. However, Bayley denied the challenge, reasoning that she has nothing to prove to anyone.

Taking to Twitter, The EST posted a picture of herself surrounded by Damage CTRL members and took a dig at the heel faction:

"Don’t be afraid of being outnumbered. Eagles fly alone. Pigeons flock together. #ESTofWWE #WWERAW"

Check out Bianca Belair's tweet below:

Bianca Belair and her fellow WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss and Asuka faced Bayley and her stablemates Kai and SKY in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

The match was eventually won by Bayley's faction, Damage CTRL.

Vince Russo criticized Bianca Belair's current gimmick in WWE

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Bianca Belair's current character in the company.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he was not a fan of The EST's current gimmick and suggested how it could be better.

The veteran said:

"She is miscasted like she was a babyface and they have her talking like a heel. Bro, the whole street talking, it's the, 'talk to the hand.' And I do think she's a star, she invests the money in the clothing, I agree with all of that, but I just hate the get-o-street, I hate that. Bro, she doesn't need that."

In continuation of the interview, Russo highly praised Belair and compared her to iconic tennis player Serena Williams:

"Bro, just let her be her. She's the Serena Williams of the WWE, she's a bonafide blue-chip athlete who's gonna beat me," he said.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing feud between Belair and Bayley? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out 10 real-life wrestling couples who met in WWE:

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell