Early favorite for Women’s WWE Money in the Bank contract (Exclusive)

WWE's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is just around the corner, and things are heating up. The event, scheduled to be held on June 7 this year, is one of the most exciting WWE PLEs outside of the 'big four' and provides an opportunity for young talent to shine.

Many wrestlers have forged a successful career for themselves after winning the Money in the Bank contract. Edge and CM Punk are two examples of the men's cash-in being catapults to their careers within the company, while the same can be said for the current Women's World Champion, IYO SKY.

WrestleVotes addressed the potential winners for this year's Money in the Bank ladder matches during the latest episode of WreslteVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He mentioned that the men's side is a little difficult to call when compared with the women's side of things.

"Any match that Rhea Ripley's in, she's got a great shot at winning, and she's officially in that ladder match now. If Giulia makes the cut, I'd say she's a favorite. And the men's side is wide open. I haven't heard any names, but again it's a little early, so we'll see what happens," he said. [From 28:02 onwards]

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown will see Charlotte Flair, US Champion Zelina Vega, and the newest member of the blue brand, Giulia, battle it out for a spot in the match. Meanwhile, one among Aleister Black, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight will join Solo Sikoa in the men's match.

