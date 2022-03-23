EC3 apologizes for his comments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast 

Former WWE and TNA star EC3 recently appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. The founder and promoter of CYN (Control Your Narrative) accidentally named Sportskeeda as the author of a slander piece about him.

Since then, he has gone on to Twitter and issued an apology for confusing Sportskeeda with another publication:

ecIII @therealec3 @SKWrestling_



Unlike others in the



Thank you Dr Featherstone. @chrisprolific This was an enjoyable interview and allow me to apologize as @SKWrestling_ was NOT the site of slander piece I mentioned at the end. Was some hack with a S in the name.Unlike others in the #CorruptWrestlingNewsMedia , I will admit when I’m wrong.Thank you Dr Featherstone. @SKWrestling_ @chrisprolific This was an enjoyable interview and allow me to apologize as @SKWrestling_ was NOT the site of slander piece I mentioned at the end. Was some hack with a S in the name.Unlike others in the #CorruptWrestlingNewsMedia, I will admit when I’m wrong.Thank you Dr Featherstone.

The initial comments can be heard in the video linked below from the 44-minute mark:

"Speaking of Sportskeeda, some dude wrote a horribly terrific thing about what I'm doing. All political horses***. And just garbage. I couldn't even finish it. I was like this is so absurd. But you know what's cool about it is that it made him feel something", said the former WWE and TNA star.

We would like to reiterate that at Sportskeeda, we take our work seriously and would never publicly malign anyone from the pro wrestling business. We are fans first and have the utmost respect for everyone who's ever stepped through the ropes.

We appreciate the retraction of the comment and cannot wait to see what CYN has planned with their incredible roster of talent.

EC3 has a big event lined up for WrestleMania week in Dallas

One of the biggest advertised matches of the week is a Wyatt Family clash of sorts. The two promoters of the event - EC3 and Adam Scherr will team up for a tussle with Erick Redbeard and Big Damo. Fans may remember him as Killian Dain from his stint with the faction - SAnitY.

The Awakening happens in Dallas on the 31st of March with a stacked card and Control Your Narrative's unique set of rules. From all of us in the Sportskeeda content and editorial team, we wish Team CYN all the best.

Edited by Prem Deshpande