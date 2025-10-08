EC3 blasts WWE creative for former World Champion's weak promos (Exclusive)

Former WWE wrestler EC3 spent six years in the Stamford-based promotion across two stints, spending most of his time on the NXT brand. The former 4-time 24x7 Champion has recently blasted the company over their treatment of one of their former wrestlers.

Former WWE World Champion Jake Hager, fka Jack Swagger, was with the promotion for 11 years and won multiple titles with the company. However, he was always criticized over one aspect of his wrestling persona, and that was his promos, which many within the company perceived as weak.

On an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, EC3 jumped to Hager's defense. He blamed the company's creative team for Hager's 'weak' promos, as it was the company's creative team that provided him with the material that needed to be said.

"Maybe in the back, a** WWE logic where everybody has to be a certain way, but I think he was very capable of having a conversation and telling a story with his mouth and words. Maybe there was a hit on it because it wasn't dynamic or super exciting, but at the same time, you give guys material and you write it out for them. If you don't know who they are, how they speak, what makes them tick, you're handing them, you know, word salad." EC3 said.

Jake Hager spent most of his professional wrestling career with WWE, and despite achieving success in the early part of his tenure, he couldn't build on it. He had two stints as a World Champion in the company and one stint as the United States Champion. He was also the last person to win the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania and used it to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

