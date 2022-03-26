EC3 explains the "Rant Room" at "Control Your Narrative" events.

EC3 has explained the "Rant Rooms'' that one can participate in at the "Control Your Narrative" (CYN) shows. The former WWE Superstar recently appeared in an interview with Chris Van Vliet and talked about CYN, how the promotion formed, the talent and controversies involved with the show.

Basically, the idea is that someone could speak-out their mind and "rant" to a wrestler they don't like, in a manner that they would do on the internet, but this time on the face of the wrestler involved.

"I initiated The Rant Room. You can choose 3 minutes in the rant room, pay $100, and say anything to a wrestler of your choice and they can’t do anything about it." said EC3

The $100 fee is just the for an exclusive backstage meetup with the stars involved with the show like "The Titan" Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman). The "Rant Room" is an optional bonus add-on to that deal.

The former Impact World Champion claimed that he came up with the idea. He said that if CYN uses a building for an event, there is got to be an empty room which can be used like a confessional in a church. The idea solidified in his mind when he saw people that he knew being abused on social media.

"I am watching social media where people are making all these horrific statements to people I know. There is nothing you can say to me to hurt me, but when it is people I know and have the best intentions, these horrible things are being said that no one would say to their face." explained EC3

The former WWE 24/7 Champion then went on to challenge viewers that no one could say what they wrote on social media to the people on their faces.

What has EC3 been up to after his WWE release?

ecIII @therealec3



I came here to tell you how this is going to begin.⁣

⁣

Next stop

⁣

You have been warned.⁣

⁣

#ControlYourNarrative ⁣

#FreeEC3 #FreeTheTitan #FreeTheIndustry I didn't come here to tell you how this is going to end. ⁣I came here to tell you how this is going to begin.⁣Next stop #CYN LIVE: Dallas, TX 3-31-22You have been warned.⁣ I didn't come here to tell you how this is going to end. ⁣I came here to tell you how this is going to begin.⁣⁣Next stop #CYN LIVE: Dallas, TX 3-31-22 ⁣You have been warned.⁣⁣#ControlYourNarrative ⁣#FreeEC3 #FreeTheTitan #FreeTheIndustry https://t.co/GgJZZUe710

EC3 was part of the first round of "covid releases" in April 2020. Once released, he posted cryptic videos about "Control Your Narrative". He attacked Moose and challenged him for his Impact World Championship at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event, a match he was defeated in. He even made a few appearances for Ring of Honor.

EC3 also hosted two pay-per-views called "Free You Narrative" - Parts 1 and 2, where he wrestled Matt Cardona and Adam Scherr respectively. After FYN part 2, held on October 2 2021, the announcement of the formation of CYN came.

Control Your Narrative's Awakening Liveshow will take place on March 31 2022 from Dallas, Texas. Big names announced for the show are - the former NXT Champion Killer (formerly Karrion) Cross, Austin Aries, and Dirty Dango (fka Fandango). They have also announced a show fro May 23 which will emanate from Cleveland, OH.

Are you excited for what Control Your Narrative has in store for its future? DO you believe the upstart promotion can stamp its mark on the professional wrestling scene? Sign off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell