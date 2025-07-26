EC3 pays emotional tribute to Hulk Hogan after WWE icon's passing (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Danny Hart
Published Jul 26, 2025 15:21 GMT
Hulk Hogan was one of WWE
Hulk Hogan was one of WWE's top attractions [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. In an exclusive video, EC3 became emotional while reflecting on The Hulkster's legacy.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, is one of the most well-known wrestlers of all time. The two-time Hall of Famer worked for WWE and WCW before spending four years in TNA, where he briefly crossed paths with EC3 in 2013.

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and veteran writer Vince Russo. Responding to Featherstone's story about Hogan's unique mannerisms, the 42-year-old said nobody will ever replicate the wrestling icon.

"I simply just post, 'Rest in peace, brother,' and this picture we had together, and just kinda looking through what other people were saying and vicariously living through the moments that made them mean something, so even you sharing that story and those little intangibles kinda warms the heart a little bit, and the massive influence and impact he's had on people's lives, it can't be replicated in what we do," EC3 stated. [5:32 – 6:01]
Watch the video above to hear EC3 explain how Hulk Hogan indirectly played a part in him meeting his best friend.

How WWE acknowledged Hulk Hogan's passing

The July 25 episode of SmackDown began with wrestlers and legends gathering on the stage area to honor Hulk Hogan with a 10-bell salute. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also narrated a video package about The Hulkster's career.

Later in the show, Cody Rhodes cut an in-ring promo about his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam. Before addressing his upcoming opponent, The American Nightmare paid respect to Hogan with a heartfelt speech about his wrestling legacy.

SmackDown also featured nostalgic footage from Hogan's career, including his WWE Championship win over The Iron Sheik in 1984.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Edited by Danny Hart
