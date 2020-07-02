EC3 posts cryptic video, teases joining AEW

EC3's latest promo references several AEW stars including Cody, Kenny Omega, and Matt Hardy.

EC3 was released by WWE back in April, due to the budget cuts.

EC3 was one of several talents who were released by WWE back in April. The releases came in the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, and a long string of WWE employees suddenly found themselves out of jobs. Ever since he was let go, EC3 has been posting cryptic videos on his official Instagram handle.

Fans have been going gaga over this new and intriguing persona that EC3 has donned, after doing nothing of worth during his stint on WWE's main roster over the last one year or so. Now, EC3 has posted another cryptic video that sends a message to the All Elite Wrestling roster.

In the clip, EC3 references a bunch of AEW stars, including Cody, The Inner Circle, The Dark Order, Kenny Omega, Best Friends, and many more. EC3 addresses the lockdown and people getting quarantined, and describes it as being an "American Nightmare".

EC3 finishes off the clip by stating that "they have been warned". You can check out the entire video below:

EC3's promos have been nothing but impressive lately

Ever since his WWE release, EC3 has been quite active on social media and has been posting cryptic videos to tease his jump to various promotions. This is certainly one of the best promos EC3 has delivered since his release, and the way he has referenced some of the biggest AEW stars in the clip is fascinating.

EC3 made his return to WWE in 2018, after a successful stint in Impact Wrestling, where he won the World Championship on two separate occasions. He carried his momentum to WWE NXT, and was called up to the main roster around a year later. EC3 won his debut match against Dean Ambrose, but it all went downhill from that point, and he was soon relegated to WWE Main Event.

Only time will tell where EC3's cryptic promos lead us to, though the aforementioned video certainly points towards him joining AEW. One thing's for sure though, and that's EC3 is doing everything in his power to put himself over in these trying times, and is certainly succeeding in doing so.