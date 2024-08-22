EC3 praises exciting young talents ahead of NWA Exodus Pro Journey II: "If they're not signed by the end of this, I've failed" (Exclusive)

EC3 is set to headline an exciting event this weekend, as NWA Exodus Pro Journey II will air live from NWA's YouTube channel on August 24 at 6:05 PM ET. Exodus Pro is one of four territories, so far, that the promotion has brought together as they forge on into a new era.

The NWA Worlds Champion spoke to Sportskeeda ahead of Journey II to speak on why the promotion went with this new system and, most importantly, why fans should bet on the talent representing the territory this weekend. One such talent, inaugural NWA Midwest Champion Pretty Boy Smooth, has gone above and beyond in creating a legacy for the title.

The 6-9 stated after winning the title back in May that he bet on himself, going against the advice of others and joining Exodus Pro to prove he could be the face of the brand. EC3 stated that Pretty Boy Smooth is one of two talents that he points to as examples of what the promotion should be looking for. It's a drive, a passion, and a "sick sense" that some just have and some don't.

"By coming to Exodus Pro, he did take a chance on me, on Exodus, on our vision. I think it paid off in dividends because not only is he our inaugural NWA Midwest Champion, he's defending that championship everywhere he goes now. Pairing him with Pastor C-Lo, who is a phenomenal asset to him in a managerial sort of sense. It's a presentation I so fully believe in that I will go out of my way at any time to make sure the right people see this."

Betting on one's self is something that EC3 is definitely familiar with, and it's clear he sees the heart of a big-time player in Pretty Boy Smooth. It's not just the champion, though, that he praised.

EC3 considers Pretty Boy Smooth and his challenger at NWA Exodus Pro Journey II to be two of his greatest assets

EC3 prided himself on his eye for talent and had quite a lot to say about several names that will be seen on Saturday. He even shone a light on Pretty Boy Smooth's opponent this weekend, "The Jaguar" Dante Casanova. The OverMan stated that Dante is that other example that, much like JBS, has an incredible drive that is pushing him to greatness.

Unfortunately, an injury earlier this year ruined his opportunity to become the first Midwest Champion. After tearing through a championship tournament, tragedy struck. Casanova was set to face "The Fanny Pack Kid" Kal Herro, another talent that EC3 has respect for, and one he recently defended the OVW National Title against when a training incident left him unable to compete for the Midwest Championship.

Instead, the title was awarded to the winner of a fatal four-way in May. Kal Herro, "The Unchained King" Brandon Day, "Real Italian Excellence" Christiano Argento, and Pretty Boy Smooth battled for the right to call themselves the first Midwest Champion, and it was the Urban Playboy that came out on top. On Saturday, we'll see the man destined for the gold face the man who, rightfully, wears it around his waist.

"I like the fact that these two kind of upcoming, amazing, SHOULD be signed... They should be somewhere and if they're not by the end of this, then I've failed... Their very first encounter is for that title where Dante had claim to it but Pretty Boy has it. They're not like s*** talking each other, they're not jumping each other in the back. The story told itself, and the fact that Dante has this chance to get back what he claims is his against the man who does actually have it and did earn it? It's very engaging."

It's not just Pretty Boy Smooth and Dante Casanova who EC3 praised, though. The Journey II card is stacked with some of the best wrestlers not currently signed to WWE, AEW, or other major promotions. Don't miss your chance to catch them this weekend.

Tune into NWA Exodus Pro Journey II this Saturday, August 24th at 6:05 PM ET on NWA's YouTube channel to catch them all!

