EC3 provides an update on released WWE Superstar; reveals he's "satisfied" (Exclusive)

EC3 recently opened up about former WWE star Curtis Axel, revealing he's "satisfied" with spending time with his family at home.

Son of the legendary Curt Hennig, Axel signed with WWE in 2007. He remained with the promotion until 2020 when he was released as part of the budget cuts. Though Curtis Axel couldn't make it to the top of the card, he had a respectable career, becoming a one-time Intercontinental Champion and two-time RAW Tag Team Champion.

Though he was brought back as a backstage producer for a few months in 2022, he was soon shown the door again. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 provided an interesting update on Curtis Axel. The former NXT star revealed that Axel was content spending quality time with his family following his WWE exit.

"He [Curtis Axel] was a tight friend of mine and a hell of a hand and a really good person. When he was released, he was just kind of satisfied. He just wanted to be home with his family and raise his family. Much respect for that," said EC3. (19:03 - 19:20)

Brian Gewirtz on Curtis Axel's struggles in WWE

Last year in a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Brian Gewirtz revealed how the former WWE star didn't want to work under the Curtis Axel moniker. The wrestling veteran added that Axel wanted to compete as Joe Hennig, his real name, in the company and craft a distinct personality for himself.

“I remember Joe Hennig, all he wanted to be was Joe Hennig,” Gewirtz said. “He didn’t wanna be Curtis Axel, and you could kinda tell that. For Joe, being Joe Hennig probably would’ve been better because we know he wanted to do that. There are some talents that wanted to craft their own identity.”

Considering Axel has had such a long association with WWE in the past, it remains to be seen if the promotion will welcome him back sometime down the line.

