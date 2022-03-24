"I hope they listen to him" - EC3 reacts to released superstar re-signing with WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 appeared as a special guest on this week's UnSKripted and finally commented on Drake Maverick's recent return to WWE as a writer.

Since January, Maverick has been working as part of RAW's creative team, and EC3 said that he was glad to see the superstar back in the company's fold.

Drake Maverick is a respected name in the wrestling business, and Carter hoped that WWE would consider his former IMPACT Wrestling partner's creative inputs and use them on TV. EC3 was particularly appreciative of Maverick's ability to put other talents over, as he explained below:

"I mean, I can go on and on and on about the way business is handled, and that's my personal opinion, but I can say with a clear head that having Spud, Drake Maverick, as part of a creative team, is a gift," said EC3. "The guy completely gets it. I hope they listen to him, and I hope he excels at it and hope he moves up the chain and has a serious impact on the future of the industry because he is completely unselfish. He is extremely smart. He is super creative, and he can make people get over, via storytelling." [18:15 - 19:00]

Every time they fired him; he got more over: EC3 on Drake Maverick's WWE stints

As reported earlier, WWE re-signed the former Rockstar Spud several months after his release in November last year.

This wasn't the former 24/7 Champion's first departure, as he was one of the names ousted during the budget cuts in April 2020. After his exit, Maverick released an emotional video, which garnered a lot of traction and forced WWE to book a comeback storyline for the British wrestler.

EC3 stated that Drake Maverick got more over with the crowd after getting fired from Vince McMahon's company and felt that it was a clear indication of his genius as a performer.

"Look, every time they fired him, he got more over too, like nobody else, because everyone complained, 'Oh, it's a prison, I'm so happy to be free,' yeah whatever," continued EC3. "He released that video that the Narrative (CYN) team helped produce immediately upon being fired. Millions of views, it's getting retweeted by Cena, a beautiful little art piece, and it's just amazing that in lieu of being terminated each time, he got himself more and more over. That's a sign of a true genius, and they can capture his brain and use it properly." [19:03 - 19:40]

Drake Maverick has filled multiple roles in WWE, and the 39-year-old superstar will now look to make the most of his current responsibilities in RAW's writing team after getting released twice before.

