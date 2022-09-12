"Nauseatingly bad" - EC3 recalls the "worst days" of his life during his WWE tenure (Exclusive)

EC3 recently recalled chasing the WWE 24/7 Championship in the global juggernaut, terming them the "worst days" of his life.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star was one of the most promising signings WWE made, but poor booking on the main roster derailed his run. After a middling feud with Jon Moxley, then known as Dean Ambrose, EC3 was relegated to chasing the 24/7 Championship, eventually resulting in his release in 2020.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that his time chasing the title was among the "worst days" of his life.

"Yeah, I was chasing that. Those were the worst days of my life chasing that (24/7 Championship). It was nauseatingly bad," said EC3 (7:14 - 7:21)

Furthermore, he recalled having conversations with other contenders for the 24/7 Title, who said they were just happy doing whatever was required from them. EC3 added that this made him contemplate things and realize that he didn't sacrifice many things in his life only to chase an "ugly green thing."

"We're doing one of these 24/7 segments, right? And we're at a party backstage. Everybody's like, "I will do what I'm told because I'm robotic, I have no charisma, no personality myself." And I was like, "What am I doing here?" I'm in my gear, chasing this ugly green thing for no reason, and it's so stupid, and I was like, "this is not what I have worked tirelessly for, this is not what I have trained for, traveled two times a day, gave up love, life, relationships, family time, everything in my life to get here." I did all of this sacrifice, and now I'm sitting in this stupid memorial day party on RAW, and everybody's having fun like they're actually having fun, but they are not," (7:55 - 8:54)

EC3 on getting a red cup over on WWE RAW

EC3 also spoke about how at one of the backstage segments for the 24/7 Championship, he grabbed a red cup that unexpectedly got over with fans. The 39-year-old performer revealed that it was his idea to use the cup during the segment and not something that WWE's creative team handed him.

"I just grabbed a red solo cup, you just know the guy at the party who's just miserable. And you know what, it was the only thing that got over from any of those segments. EC3 with a cup. I got a red cup over! That's how good I am. At the same time fans were asking me, "I can't believe all they gave you was a red cup." And I'm like, "they didn't even give that." I made the red cup," added EC3 (8:52 - 9:18)

Ever since Triple H assumed power in WWE, the 24/7 Title has vanished from the company's programming, a move that viewers have welcomed.

Do you think EC3 was underutilized during his WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.

