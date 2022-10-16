"That was a big joke from the old man" - Former WWE star blasts his storyline with Alexa Bliss on RAW (Exclusive) 

EC3 recently recalled his short-lived storyline with Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW in early 2019, saying it lacked "foresight" and "long-term planning."

Upon his debut on the Monday night show, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion served as a guest on Bliss' talk show, "A Moment of Bliss." The interview segment meant to introduce EC3 to fans was interrupted by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, then known as Dean Ambrose, and Nia Jax.

It seemed like WWE was teasing a romantic angle with Bliss and EC3, as their conversation was slightly flirtatious. However, the storyline was soon scrapped, leaving fans puzzled. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 shared his frustrations about the same.

The former NXT star said there was no "endgame" planned for the angle, which he termed a "big joke." He also seemingly fired shots at former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, sarcastically asking him to enjoy his retirement.

"No! An endgame to a storyline that was written the day of and probably disregarded after that. There was no endgame. You mean endgame, meaning there would be foresight, creative interest, and long-term planning. No, the things with Alexa Bliss on RAW, yeah, the only direction we had was anytime EC3 tried to talk, cut him off. That was a big joke from the old man. Good things happen to good people, Vince. Enjoy your retirement, " said EC3. (2:42 - 3:31)

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo on storylines lacking progression

Russo also chimed in with his take on EC3's point about storylines lacking proper planning and direction. The former WWE writer recalled that during his time in the promotion, they used to ensure the narrative progressed every week.

Russo added that in current times, most storylines don't progress naturally, which is why they end up going nowhere and become stagnant.

"We had progression every week. It didn't have to be great, but there had to be progression. This happened this week; okay, something gotta happen this week. Now, we may not have known where exactly the endgame was gonna be, but since it's progressing itself, you know what's gonna happen? It's gonna write itself. What happened with EC3 and what we are seeing a lot of is there is no progression. So, it's going anywhere," said Vince Russo. (4:37 - 5:16)

Since departing WWE, EC3 has started his own promotion, Control Your Narrative. Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross were also a part of the company before they made their returns to the global juggernaut after Triple H assumed power.

