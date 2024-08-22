EC3 on the return of territory wrestling ahead of NWA Exodus Pro Journey II - "You can't repeat the past but the past can rhyme" (Exclusive)

NWA World Champion EC3 has had an incredible reign since defeating Tyrus last year. Nearing a full 365 days as champion, The Overman is looking toward the future. When it comes to the National Wrestling Alliance, sometimes the future is about taking from the past and shaping it for the next generation.

NWA made a massive announcement in late 2023 when it revealed that it would bring back the territory system. Since then, NWA JCP Southeast, NWA Chicago, NWA Kross Fire, and EC3's territory, NWA Exodus Pro Midwest, have come together, giving the promotion of several new homes in Ohio, Tennessee, and Illinois.

EC3 spoke to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview leading up to Exodus Pro's first-anniversary show, Journey II, airing August 24 on NWA's YouTube channel. The champ touched on where this idea began and let it be known that Exodus Pro Wrestling is undoubtedly the best.

"We began Exodus Pro in August of last year. This show coming up, Journey II, is our one-year anniversary. Prior to starting it, though, talking with WPC about the possibilities about bringing back the territory... he knew what I was up to, and it was just a matter of him pulling the trigger and getting the ducks in a row. I guess some say JPCW is the first territory. I don't care. All I know is that we're the best territory. We're certainly the best territory, and we're gonna prove it this Saturday live on NWA's YouTube when Journey II takes place."

Fans of NWA have praised the promotion for its ability to bring the classic look and psychology into a different era and how it's molded those ideas to fit the present. EC3 notes that it's important for it to feel unique, as simply copying a system that thrived four decades prior wouldn't be enough.

"It's about how you invent them for modern times. It's hard to go back. You can't repeat the past, but the past can rhyme. What was great about territorial wrestling back in the day was it had different and unique looks in different and unique places with different and unique talent. We're all providing kind of a different look under the same genre of this beautiful art form, this physical specialty we enjoy so much in professional wrestling," he said.

EC3 told the Exodus Pro locker room to ignore any "silly banter" regarding other NWA territories

Earlier this week, EC3 bested KC Cazana, son of JCPW promoter Joe Cazana, in the exciting main event of NWA Powerrr to retain The Ten Pounds of Gold. After the match, the champ shook the hand of his challenger in a show of respect.

Joe Cazana has been running his mouth regarding his territory JCP, claiming it's the top territory running today. When asked if his victory over KC was a shot back at the elder Cazana, EC3 said no. He keeps his in-ring career and his job as a promoter as far away from each other as possible.

"Absolutely not. My win over KC is because I'm one of the most dominant professional wrestlers alive. I've been NWA Champion for a year at this point. I think I've defended the title upwards of 70+ times. Exodus Pro and JCPW have nothing to do with what I do in the NWA ring as the champion. I don't know if Karl Malone ever claimed he was the best basketball player, but I know that Michael Jordan didn't give a s***. Because all Michael Jordan did was focus on himself, his teammates, and win every time."

Still, there's claiming you're the best and then mud-slinging. Regarding any cross-territorial trash talk, EC3 has spoken to his locker room, demanding they not partake.

"I've actually made a company decree with Exodus Pro talent to not even engage in silly banter with any "rival territories" because what are we really fighting for? But do not engage in that because that makes you lose focus on what's important. And what's important is the opportunity we're providing this Saturday at Journey II."

If you want to see for yourself just what Exodus Pro can offer, all you have to do is tune into the NWA YouTube channel on Saturday, August 24, at 6:05 PM ET. The NWA Worlds Title and the Midwest Championship will both be defended, and they'll also crown their inaugural tag team champions and women's champion.

