"I knew whatever I did then it didn't matter" – Former WWE Superstar EC3 reveals which Bray Wyatt match changed his career

Former WWE Superstar EC3 revealed which match made him realize he couldn't succeed in WWE.

The former IMPACT World Champion recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He discussed his release from WWE, his new promotion Control Your Narrative, and what match made him realize he wouldn't get the creative freedom to succeed in WWE.

EC3 spoke about the match when "The Fiend," Bray Wyatt lost the Universal title to Goldberg at Crown Jewel 2020 in under three minutes. When Wyatt lost, EC3 realized that no matter what he did in WWE, it wouldn't matter. If The Fiend lost on a big stage against a part-time wrestler, nothing he'd do would work.

Praising Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) and his creativity, the former IMPACT World Champion said:

"Windham and he has a super creative mind. I know how much he put into creating that character. That was so outside the box, so impressive and so not WWE. It caught on like wildfire and everyone was into it." (from 29:46 to 30:12)

He added that The Fiend character started "diluting":

"To watch him put his heart and soul into it and it’s, like, ‘Let’s have Goldberg beat him in 3 minutes.’ At that moment, I knew whatever I did, it wouldn’t matter. If that didn’t work, then what will?” (from 30:40 to 31:32)

EC3 was mute throughout his time on WWE main-roster

EC3 played a mute character on WWE's main roster despite his lauded talent on the microphone

After months of promo packages, the former Derrick Bateman appeared on WWE's main roster in February 2019. His stint in NXT was short. He won his first match against Dean Ambrose (nka Jon Moxley), who was leaving WWE soon after. EC3 was AWOL from TV after his mini-feud with Ambrose. He then made frequent appearances on WWE Main Event.

EC3 won the 24/7 Championship four times. All of his reigns were shorter than a day. He participated in a few squash matches, which he lost. His last appearance on TV was on the October 3, 2019, edition of Main Event, when he partnered with Eric Young to take on Lucha House Party in a losing effort. In November, he suffered a concussion. WWE released him in April 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

