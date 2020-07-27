EC3's future following his WWE release finally feels solidified. The Superstar made his debut in IMPACT Wrestling attacking Moose to make an immediate 'impact', but recently, in an interview, he talked about his time in WWE and WWE NXT, as well as his time working with WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels.

In his interview on WrestleTalk (h/t Wrestling Inc), EC3 talked about whether he thought that WWE had called him up the main roster too soon, revealing that was exactly what he thought, and revealed how much he enjoyed his time working with Shawn Michaels when he was down in NXT.

EC3 on being called up to the main roster from WWE NXT; working with Shawn Michaels

EC3 did not have the longest run on WWE NXT and soon found himself called up to the main roster. Talking about his time in WWE, EC3 admitted that he wished he had spent more time on the Black and Yellow brand, but that he did not want to live in his regret.

You never know WHO you'll run into at #NXTTakeOver. Nice to see you, @therealec3! pic.twitter.com/6QsBQ14DZG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2018

He also talked about his time working with Shawn Michaels and Terry Taylor, revealing he enjoyed his time with them.

"Yeah, [I wish I spent some more time down in NXT]. Okay, EC3 doesn't live in regrets and the past, now I guess he talks in third person. But like, regrets - a lot of this character that's true to me is destroying the past, your past and not other peoples' pasts. Like, you're forgetting about what doesn't matter once you realize the past is a story, it has no power over you. So there are regrets in a sense, I think. The call-up came out a weird time. I didn't fully explore what I wanted to there. I mean, I enjoyed my time thoroughly. I enjoyed working with Shawn Michaels and Terry Taylor as coaches, especially Terry Taylor was my songbird singing in my ear."

Corporately mandated social media post concerning the #WWEDRAFT tomorrow on @wweonfox. (Complete with out of context image of an elbow drop.) pic.twitter.com/Qza6OOvsbW — I|I essential character I|I (@therealec3) October 10, 2019

Since retiring from in-ring work, Shawn Michaels has become a trainer in WWE NXT and helps to produce matches, working with the young developmental talent in WWE NXT. Clearly, he, as well as Terry Taylor, left a positive impression on EC3, who otherwise did not have the best time in WWE.