"He's a real leader" - Former Champion says WWE is in 'very good hands' with Triple H as in-charge

Former WWE 24/7 Champion EC3 has expressed his belief that WWE is in very good hands under Triple H's guidance.

Ethan Carter III started his career in the company as Derrick Bateman under the tutelage of Daniel Bryan. After being fired from the company, he began working for IMPACT Wrestling, where he reinvented himself as EC3 and won multiple championships before leaving the promotion.

In 2018, he returned to WWE and began working on NXT. Shortly after that, he was moved to the main roster, where he ended up in the 24/7 division. Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, Carter said the company is in very good hands with Triple H behind the wheel:

"What I noticed about Paul, [Triple H] he's a real leader and I got a lot from watching him work as much as the conversations. He's very open to having and how hands on he was with the talent in NXT from top to bottom. But really watching him work and lead and address rooms and address people as people as opposed to just objects, I had a lot of respect for him. So I think they'll be in very good hands with him under the helm and his direction from what I've seen." (From 19:08 to 19:41)

Carter was with NXT for around a year where he feuded with the likes of Velveteen Dream and The Undisputed Era before moving to the red brand in 2019.

EC3 recalls working on NXT during Triple H's regime

The black and gold era of NXT is synonymous with Triple H and the plethora of independent talent that were a part of the brand. After creating main event superstars like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, the brand became more than just a developmental territory for new superstars.

Last night, the brand revealed a new logo and look which indicates that the black and gold brand might be making a comeback after a year of NXT 2.0. Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, EC3 recalled working with Triple H during his second run with the company:

"This is not, everything is politics. This is not politicking... When I noticed him in NXT and my purpose in NXT was yeah maybe we spark it a little bit, we go through with it but you know we're probably call you up soon anyway. So it wasn't a long-term project plus I was established already as a kind of a character from IMPACT and the name I made there. So it was kind of I'm nobody's creation. (From 18:25 to 18:54)

Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross, who were members of EC3's stable, have made their return to the company. It will be interesting to see if the former 24/7 Champion ever decides to return to the company under Triple H's regime.

Do you think EC3 will return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit NBC Sports Boston and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see EC3 return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell