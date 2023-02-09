EC3 says WWE's scripted promos are holding 34-year-old SmackDown Star from succeeding (Exclusive)

EC3 is familiar with how the structuring of WWE programming can hold a superstar's potential back. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former NXT Superstar revealed why he thinks a particular SmackDown star isn't as over as he should be.

That SmackDown star happens to be none other than the 34-year-old Ricochet. While Ricochet has had a successful WWE career on paper, many fans believe he is far from reaching his true potential. It's safe to say that he has benefited from Triple H being the head of creative, as fans seem to be more invested in him than before.

On the recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned that Ricochet isn't over. When asked about what his measurement for being "over" was, EC3 interjected, saying that the 34-year-old former champion isn't over with WWE TV audiences:

"Over with the WWE television audience is what Vince [Russo] is saying. Independent [wrestler] Ricochet was over, PWG Ricochet was over, WWE Ricochet is a fun attraction for people, but behind the cool things he does, nobody knows who he is or why he's doing what he does. Which, again, if you use a lot of that opportunity about who he is and what he stands for - then he'd be over." (2:35-3:05)

EC3 admitted that the overly scripted nature of WWE programming holds him back from getting a big push:

"Every person worth their salt, these talents, would be over if they were who they are. If he didn't have a script and could think about what he had to say, he'd be the coolest dude he is, the father that he is, and the hard worker he is. He would have those kids, he would have that traction, he'd also have the investment and the emotion of the audience wanting to see him win and become a Tag Team Champion." (4:00-4:37)

He also stated that if it were up to him, The Bloodline would hold all the titles until "the end of time".

You can watch the full video below:

EC3 thinks WWE "let the cat out of the bag" with Braun Strowman

In the same interview, the former Impact World Champion EC3 said that WWE dropped the ball with his friend Braun Strowman and that the decision to turn him heel in 2018 was the wrong one:

"Once the cat's out of the bag in a way too, you can't get it back in. There was a time when Braun [Strowman] was organically getting over to super high levels. It was working with Roman [Reigns] and when they kind of pulled a heel turn on him when he was naturally getting over. It just seemed like he was [Hulk] Hogan in those blue trunks, ready to become Hulkamania. Instead of running with it and making that change, they brought him down." (7:20-7:50)

Do you agree with the former WWE superstar? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

